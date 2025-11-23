Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Little incentive to grow pulses: Poorer economics versus competing crops

Rising imports, shrinking acreage, and low profitability show why another mission may struggle unless pulses farming becomes economically viable for growers

What is being disregarded in all the bids is that the cultivation of pulses is not as lucrative as that of competing food or cash crops

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Self-sufficiency in pulses, the major source of protein for most Indians, has been the much-cherished, yet consistently elusive, goal for decades. The dependence on imports to meet the requirements of pulses has, in fact, tended to accentuate despite ceaseless endeavour to bridge, or at least reduce, the demand-supply gap. Even in the recent years, import has risen from 2.6 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 4.7 million tonnes in 2023-24. In 2024-25, shipment from abroad is estimated to have surged exorbitantly to a record 7 million tonnes. 
 Systematic efforts to attain aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in these nutritious legumes
