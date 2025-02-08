Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Monetary policy: A rate cut, and much more once the rupee stabilises

Monetary policy: A rate cut, and much more once the rupee stabilises

The RBI reduced its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent in the first rate cut since May 2020, when there had been a 40-bp reduction to 4 per cent amid Covid

RBI rate cut
Premium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

What Indonesia's central bank did in January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did on Friday — a policy rate cut despite the pressure of the local currency’s depreciation against the dollar. 
Of course, there is a difference. While the rate cut in Southeast Asia's largest economy to fuel growth was unexpected, in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, it was on expected lines. As inflation is easing, the growth-inflation dynamics have changed in favour of a growth push. 
The RBI reduced its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent in the first rate cut
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Reserve Bank of India monetary policy Indian rupee Rate cut

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon