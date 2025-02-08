Monetary policy: A rate cut, and much more once the rupee stabilises

What Indonesia's central bank did in January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did on Friday — a policy rate cut despite the pressure of the local currency’s depreciation against the dollar.

Of course, there is a difference. While the rate cut in Southeast Asia's largest economy to fuel growth was unexpected, in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, it was on expected lines. As inflation is easing, the growth-inflation dynamics have changed in favour of a growth push.

The RBI reduced its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent in the first rate cut