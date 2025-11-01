Night stolen by light: How our love of brightness became overexposure

This is something ’90s kids from smaller cities would remember: Lying on the terrace during power cuts, staring at the night sky, counting stars, tracing constellations, and marvelling at that hazy band of white light, the Milky Way. That view has vanished from Indian cities, even after a cleansing evening rain. The culprit: Light pollution.

As cities battle filthy rivers and toxic air, with cloud seeding now the latest half-measure, few mention another pollutant — the constant glow that is erasing the stars. We have flooded our nights with brightness so thoroughly that we have