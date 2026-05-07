Oil markets pricing levels ignores disruption, could have dire consequences

After the Iran conflict erupted in late February, oil prices stayed well below $100 in the initial days. Experts concluded that the conflict would not last more than four to six weeks. The disruption to the world economy would not be considerable.

The notion that the disruption in oil supplies would cease immediately if the conflict stopped within four weeks or so was absurd. As The Economist (April 30) points out, production at oil wells cannot be switched on in a trice — it takes several weeks for production to return to normal. Tankers that have switched to other routes have to return to the Persian Gulf, again a time-consuming process. Refineries that were out of action for want of crude oil supplies have to be restarted. The disruption in oil supplies was bound to stretch well beyond any cessation of the conflict.

The oil markets — and the experts who relied on them — were proved wrong. The conflict did not end in four to six weeks. It has stretched to over 10 weeks and is still on. The worry is whether the oil markets are reflecting the Iran situation adequately even now. Analysts do not think so.

The oil markets’ big failure was not anticipating Iran’s ability and willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz. They seem to have assumed that because this had not happened in the past, it would not happen now. Iran’s leaders had issued very explicit warnings about how the country would retaliate to an American attack. These warnings were not taken seriously by the United States administration or the oil markets.

The Economist estimates that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has taken out supply equivalent to 10 per cent of global consumption over the last two months. Oil prices have been slow to react to a shortfall of this magnitude. In the past, smaller shortfalls in supply had caused much larger increases in oil prices.

It took nearly three weeks from the outbreak of the conflict for oil prices (Brent crude) to touch $100 per barrel. At the time of writing, it is $112 per barrel. This is the price of a three-month futures contract for July 2026. Thereafter, the market sees the oil price dropping to $104, $99 and $95 in August, September and October respectively.

What do the oil markets know that analysts don’t? The current oil prices are difficult to square with the supply-demand balance in the oil market. Still less do they square with the status of the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance. Analysts believe that President Donald Trump’s upbeat messaging on the course of the conflict — “we are close to a resolution”, “it will end soon”, and such like — has had much greater effect on the oil markets than is warranted. If the analysts are right, the world economy could soon be in serious trouble.

Even at levels the oil prices have seen thus far, the impact on the world economy will be significant. The International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook (April 2026) assumes an average petroleum spot price of $82 per barrel for 2026, in what it calls its “reference” forecast. In this scenario, global growth falls to 3.1 per cent in 2026, from 3.4 per cent in 2024. That is 0.2 percentage points below the IMF’s January forecast before the Iran conflict broke out. This fall does not capture the full magnitude of the impact of the Iran conflict. But for the Iran conflict, the IMF reckons, global growth would have been 3.4 per cent or the same as last year.

How realistic is the assumption of an average price of $82 per barrel of oil for 2026 as matters stand today? In the first four months of this year, Brent crude has averaged $87. Most analysts believe that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for another four weeks, oil prices will shoot up to well above $125, perhaps even touch $150 per barrel.

If that happens, the prospects for the world economy are truly dire. If oil prices average $100 per barrel, the IMF estimates global growth to drop sharply to 2.5 per cent. At a price of $110 per barrel, growth will drop to 2 per cent, which is close to global recession.

Despite the conflict, US growth in the reference forecast would be 2.3 per cent in 2026, higher than the 2.1 per cent in 2025. While the world languishes, the US remains relatively unaffected. This may explain its appetite for the conflict in the first place. But it’s not as if the US has not been impacted by the Iran war. Before the war broke out, US growth in 2026 was projected at upwards of 2.5 per cent.

There is an important fact that has got obscured in the revised growth forecasts consequent to the Iran war. The war has impacted the world economy in a way in which Trump tariffs had not. Economists had warned of the folly of US tariffs and the grave consequences that would follow. They have ended up looking foolish.

Three points are worth highlighting. First, world economic growth was unscathed by the Trump tariffs in 2025 and it was poised to remain unscathed in 2026. Secondly, US growth in 2026, following the tariffs, is projected to be higher than in 2025.

Most dramatically, world trade growth grew by a phenomenal 5.1 per cent in 2025, up from 3.7 per cent in 2024. Expansion in technology-related exports offset slower growth in other categories. China reoriented its exports from the US to Asia and Europe and recorded a new high in goods trade surplus of $1.2 trillion.