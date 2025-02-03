Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Platforms for Viksit future: Driving growth without replacing kiranas

Platforms for Viksit future: Driving growth without replacing kiranas

The fear that platforms will replace kiranas is misplaced. India needs a platform-driven economy to fuel growth and innovation

markets
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Laveesh Bhandari
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Viksit Bharat 2047 objective fascinates this columnist — I suspect much more than most others of my tribe. The goal is tantalisingly just beyond our current reach, which makes it all the more alluring. If we use the models and learnings of the past, then, of course, it’s highly likely that we will not make it. On top of that, there is no doubt that many uncertainties —fragmented geo-economy, undependable trade partners, technology challenges, and climate change — will persist, and probably intensify. So, we neither have the momentum, nor the environment, whether geopolitical, trade, or climate, working for
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion e-commerce companies Kirana stores

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon