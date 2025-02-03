Platforms for Viksit future: Driving growth without replacing kiranas

The Viksit Bharat 2047 objective fascinates this columnist — I suspect much more than most others of my tribe. The goal is tantalisingly just beyond our current reach, which makes it all the more alluring. If we use the models and learnings of the past, then, of course, it’s highly likely that we will not make it. On top of that, there is no doubt that many uncertainties —fragmented geo-economy, undependable trade partners, technology challenges, and climate change — will persist, and probably intensify. So, we neither have the momentum, nor the environment, whether geopolitical, trade, or climate, working for