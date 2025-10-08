Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Credit on UPI can transform financial access for underserved borrowers

Credit on UPI can transform financial access for underserved borrowers

The experience of UPI offers valuable lessons on how Clou can evolve into a truly inclusive credit system

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment
premium

India’s experience with UPI showed that when digital infrastructure is open, interoperable, and affordable, it can transform financial access at scale. Clou can do the same for credit access. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 40 per cent of Indians are estimated to have limited or no access to formal credit. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched the Credit Line on UPI (Clou) in 2023 to help bridge this gap. This had been designed to make credit as frictionless as digital payments, allowing users to access a pre-approved credit line directly through their UPI app. As reported by this newspaper, nearly two years later, the adoption has remained limited because banks and fintech companies remain uncertain about its treatment and reporting requirements. Without course
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment UPI transactions Unified Payments Interface
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon