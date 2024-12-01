Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / SFBs: The canter on a chequered terrain as deposit challenges loom

SFBs: The canter on a chequered terrain as deposit challenges loom

All said, growth prospects for SFBs remain buoyant, anchored by comfortable capitalisation and ever-increasing presence in underpenetrated markets

small finance banks
Premium

Krishnan Sitaraman
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Segmental and geographical expansion, undergirded by strong and increasing presence in semi-urban and rural markets with large untapped potential, will help small finance banks (SFBs) clock robust 25-27 per cent growth in advances this financial year, just shy of 28 per cent in the previous year.
 
Net interest margins (NIMs) could, however, contract 15 basis points (bps) year-on-year as SFBs continue to diversify into secured asset classes that fetch lower yields.
 
Also, with credit cost expected to increase 40 bps amid rising delinquencies in the unsecured segments (including microfinance), the return on assets is likely to decline nearly 40 bps
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Small Finance Banks BS Opinion Personal Finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon