Suppression of key facts can lead to claim rejection

Manjeet Kaur challenged the rejection by filing a consumer complaint before the Ferozepur District Commission. She alleged that the appointed investigator demanded money to pass her claim. Since she did not comply, the claim was wrongly rejected.

Jaswinder died on July 20, 2018, within a few months of having taken the policy. Manjeet Kaur lodged a claim along with all the required documents. The insurer rejected the claim on April 20, 2019.