Terms of contract override sales pitch

Rajesh Monga wanted a home loan and was considering the various options available. The officials of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) told Monga that the rate of interest would fluctuate as it would be governed by the Prime Lending Rate (PLR) fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). HDFC also sent an email giving a comparative chart to convince Monga that its rate was better than what some other lenders were offering.



On the basis of representations made, Monga opted for HDFC and availed a loan of Rs 3.5 crore, which was disbursed to builder DLF Universal in instalments