“India enters its second century of freedom as a developed economy. Average incomes have reached high-income levels, manufacturing contributes a quarter of national output, and Indian companies are global leaders in pharmaceuticals, specialised materials, electronics, semiconductors and clean energy technologies.

Made in India has become synonymous with quality. Indian businesses invest substantially in research, own valuable intellectual property and compete internationally. Most working Indians have formal jobs with rising wages, women’s workforce participation has risen, and small suppliers have become global competitors.

None of this was inevitable. It was built, decision by decision, from the middle of the 2020s.”

That article remains unwritten. The distance between this hypothetical future and where we stand today defines the task before us.

India’s per capita gross national income was $2,760 in 2025, against the World Bank’s high-income threshold of over $14,375. Manufacturing contributes around 15 per cent of gross value added, while research and development (R&D) expenditure is approximately 0.84 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), less than half from business. Women’s labour force participation remains below men’s. These figures are not a criticism of our progress, but a measure of the transformation still required.

Over the past 12 years, the government has laid strong foundations for this journey. Sustained infrastructure investment, goods and services tax, digital public infrastructure, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, corporate tax reforms, production linked incentive schemes and trade agreements have strengthened India’s economic capabilities. The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India have contributed to financial stability, deeper capital markets and investor confidence. The consistency of reforms, despite global shocks, has mattered. Equally, continued reform will be necessary as technology, markets and global competition evolve.

The results are visible. Smartphones emerged as India’s largest individual export item in FY26. As many as 12 semiconductor projects have been approved. Non-fossil power capacity crossed 300 gigawatts in July 2026. India’s investment rate reached 34.5 per cent of GDP in FY25, while CII’s Private Investment Barometer records private project announcements of ~26.6 trillion during April-September 2026 — 86 per cent from private firms.

These are considerable achievements, but they represent the foundations of India’s transformation, not its completion. Sustained growth of around 8 per cent over the coming decades will require the government and industry to build on them with greater ambition.

For a CII President in 2047 to write the article imagined above, Indian industry must accomplish six things.

First, invest ahead of demand. The Prime Minister’s call to place India First in long-term investment decisions is particularly relevant. Today’s investment pipeline is encouraging, but the real test is how quickly announcements become productive capacity, and whether they create competitive enterprises.

Second, build depth alongside scale. India manufactures medicines but imports many critical ingredients, assembles electronics with imported components and remains dependent on overseas suppliers for advanced materials. Industry must progressively develop domestic capabilities in design, engineering, technology and higher-value components, competitively rather than through permanent protection.

Third, invest in knowledge. India’s ambitions cannot be realised with present levels of business R&D. Companies must invest more in research, strengthen partnerships with universities, develop indigenous technologies and build globally competitive intellectual property.

Fourth, translate productivity into prosperity. A developed economy requires productive employment and rising wages. Industry must expand apprenticeships, invest in continuous workforce training, create greater opportunities for women and ensure that technological progress benefits workers as well.

Fifth, compete for the world. India’s domestic market of 1.4 billion people must become a platform for global competitiveness, not a shelter from it. Companies must meet international quality standards, use trade agreements effectively and develop products for markets in developed and emerging economies.

Sixth, take smaller enterprises along. Large companies must strengthen supplier ecosystems through technology partnerships, quality certification, predictable procurement and timely payments. India’s industrial competitiveness will ultimately depend on the capabilities of thousands of MSMEs, not only its largest companies.

None of these tasks can be accomplished by industry or the government acting independently. The two sides will naturally have their own perspectives on specific issues, and these may produce headlines more dramatic than the discussions warrant. But we should not allow the headlines of the day to distract us from our shared task. The government has demonstrated what sustained reform can achieve. Industry must demonstrate what sustained investment, innovation and enterprise can deliver.

Together, we must also move from ease of doing business to speed of doing business. As global supply chains are reconfigured, the time taken to approve investments, build facilities and commence production increasingly determines competitiveness. States will have a particularly important role in accelerating progress on land, power, approvals and labour.

CII intends to contribute through its councils, centres of excellence, skills initiatives and nationwide network, working with members on these six priorities and measuring progress against tangible outcomes, year after year.

The CII President writing in 2047 should be able to look back at this period as the time when the government and industry, working as Team Bharat, converted India’s economic potential into lasting prosperity.”

What that President writes then will depend on what we do now. I would like that article to be written.