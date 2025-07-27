Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The death of a banker: Navigating unbearable pressure and expectations

The death of a banker: Navigating unbearable pressure and expectations

When targets are overwhelming, senior management and customers are both impatient, and there is constant fear, not every banker has the resilience to survive and thrive

money management, rural banking, Regional Rural Banks
premium

Post the 2008 Lehman crisis, banking was not a profession of pride in the US. In India, too, it seems to be becoming difficult, though for different reasons

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This is an apocryphal story. In the summer of 2009, at a pre-kindergarten school at Santa Barbara, California, the director asked the students to introduce themselves – a ritual to kick off the academic year. The students were children of doctors, lawyers, scientists, businessmen…
 
When a three-year-old girl sheepishly said, “My dad is a pole dancer”, there was a pindrop silence. The director hugged the little kid, kissed her, and was all praise for her boldness, given the social stigma the profession carried.
 
Before leaving the class, the kid whispered into the director’s ears: “Miss, I lied. My dad is
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Bankers Banking Industry Mental health
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon