Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

The death of a defaulter

There are a few lessons to be learnt from art director Nitin Desai's suicide

Nitin Desai
Premium

Nitin Desai

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us
The chairman and a few senior executives of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) moved the Bombay High Court last week, seeking to quash a first information report (FIR) registered against them by the Raigad police over the suicide of acclaimed art director in the Indian film industry, Nitin Desai, early this month. It will come up for hearing on Friday.

The FIR has been filed against the resolution professional as well, appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with allegations of abetment to suicide. Allegedly, Desai, a loan defaulter, was harassed for the recovery of loan and had taken this extrem
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Customised insolvency and bankruptcy resolution in work for realty sector

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

PM Modi reopens security debate

Scorching skies, drowning earth

A cycle of reversals

The boys played well

Test for Opposition: How many of BJP govt's laws will it undo if elected?

Topics : Nitin Desai NBFCs Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon