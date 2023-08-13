The death of a defaulter

The chairman and a few senior executives of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) moved the Bombay High Court last week, seeking to quash a first information report (FIR) registered against them by the Raigad police over the suicide of acclaimed art director in the Indian film industry, Nitin Desai, early this month. It will come up for hearing on Friday.

The FIR has been filed against the resolution professional as well, appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with allegations of abetment to suicide. Allegedly, Desai, a loan defaulter, was harassed for the recovery of loan and had taken this extrem