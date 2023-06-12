The not-so-peculiar inflation in Turkey

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Inflation in Turkey, in itself, is hardly important for India and most other countries. However, we have a very interesting and important lesson from there.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has reduced its interest rate despite the high inflation in Turkey. Most economists have found the policy surprising. The CBRT has reduced interest rates from 24 per cent in mid-2019 to 8.5 per cent at present. What’s even more intriguing for many people is that the inflation rate has not risen further or stayed the same in recent quarters; it has halved! How did this happen?
It is true that low interest rates can encourage spending on capital formation, housing, consumer durables, etc. And, this additional spending can push inflation higher. However, though the CBRT’s own interest rate is very low, it is important to make a qualification here. Interest rates in the market are not actually very low there; this is particularly true in
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or