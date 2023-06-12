close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The not-so-peculiar inflation in Turkey

There are reasons why inflation has decreased despite the central bank's low interest rate policy

Gurbachan Singh
Turkish Lira. Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Turkish Lira. Photo: Bloomberg

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Inflation in Turkey, in itself, is hardly important for India and most other countries. However, we have a very interesting and important lesson from there.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has reduced its interest rate despite the high inflation in Turkey. Most economists have found the policy surprising. The CBRT has reduced interest rates from 24 per cent in mid-2019 to 8.5 per cent at present. What’s even more intriguing for many people is that the inflation rate has not risen further or stayed the same in recent quarters; it has halved! How did this happen?
It is true that low interest rates can encourage spending on capital formation, housing, consumer durables, etc. And, this additional spending can push inflation higher. However, though the CBRT’s own interest rate is very low, it is important to make a qualification here. Interest rates in the market are not actually very low there; this is particularly true in
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey

All you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's rival in Turkey

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Direct damages of Turkiye earthquakes equivalent to 4% of GDP: World Bank

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Roads, traffic and GDP

Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

A suggestion to the IMF on inflation

Short selling in US and India

Removing barriers to entry

The maritime realm of Oman's sultans

Should the BJP worry about Rahul Gandhi meeting US officials?

Our population question

Monetary policy: Global and local

Bank held liable for fraud by its manager

Topics : Inflation BS Opinion Turkey

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

The not-so-peculiar inflation in Turkey

Turkish Lira. Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

The maritime realm of Oman's sultans

The maritime realm of Oman’s sultans
5 min read

Should the BJP worry about Rahul Gandhi meeting US officials?

Image
6 min read

Most Popular

Should the BJP worry about Rahul Gandhi meeting US officials?

Image
6 min read

Monetary policy: Global and local

Monetary policy: Global and local
6 min read

Our population question

India, India population
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon