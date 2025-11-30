The strongest shield against cyber fraud lies in daily awareness

premium
Cyber fraud is soaring, with criminals exploiting trust and AI. To secure their money, people must question suspicious messages, resist fear or temptation and make cyber awareness a daily habit.
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Over the past decade, the way we transact has changed dramatically: Cash is being replaced by digital wallets, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and mobile banking apps. This digital wave has carried millions into the formal financial system but there is a flip side. The technologies that empower are also being exploited by criminals — cyber fraud has become one of the fastest-growing threats to the financial system. The weakest link is often not the system but the person using it. Criminals have turned digital platforms into hunting grounds. Their methods are not just technological but psychological: They
Disclaimer:
These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com
or the Business Standard newspaper