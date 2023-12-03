Three financial planning mistakes experts make

Let us examine three financial planning mistakes that even relatively knowledgeable advisors and clients are prone to make. Each of these mistakes comes with its own slogan or catchphrase.



Personal finance: More personal than finance



This slogan “personal finance is more personal than it is finance” is used to justify investing one’s entire net worth in exciting, but high-fee and risky, investments such as active mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), instead of investing in low-fee and less risky passive index funds.

