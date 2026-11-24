1. Budget outlay should be around ₹14 trillion: Substantial infrastructure spending must continue to be viewed as the turbocharger for economic growth because of its high multiplier effect. Public expenditure crowds-in private investments too. The table sets out the rationale for this recommendation.

2. Prioritising rail over road: In the 2026-27 Budget, the allocation for the roads sector was ₹2.94 trillion, while that for railways was ₹2.78 trillion. There is a strong case for now emphasising rail over road. The reasons are fourfold: (i) Roads have reached a stage of maturity; (ii) the pace of road construction has slowed down; (iii) the roads sector has been very successful in garnering private capital through InvITs and other monetisation efforts; and (iv) the railways need more financial support for the completion of the Bullet Train project, seven high-speed rail corridors, and a variety of other development expenditures. It is, therefore, recommended that the budget outlay for railways be increased to ₹3.50 trillion, an increase of 25 per cent from last year, while the road budget is maintained at the same level of ₹2.94 trillion.

3. Ramping up the municipal bonds market: Rapid and rampant urbanisation is putting a huge strain on urban financing needs. A key requirement for urban infrastructure development is the ability of urban local bodies (ULBs) to raise funds through municipal bonds. Progress has been shallow. There are 4,979 ULBs, and only ₹4,540 crore has been raised through 31 issuances by 22 municipal corporations since 2017. In the United States, the municipal bond market (Munis) is about $4.2 trillion and has helped meet 75 per cent of US urban infrastructure needs for over 100 years. India’s incentives are ₹13 crore per ₹100 crore (capped at ₹26 crore per ULB) and ₹100 crore for a single issue above ₹1,000 crore. The issues have been small (₹25 crore to ₹224 crore). Over 75 per cent of bond value sits with the top 10 cities. It is recommended that Budget move from subsidising issuances to forcing market readiness and financial credibility — make audited accounts mandatory, insist on credit ratings and standard disclosures as a pre-condition for devolution of funds from the Centre to the state. It would also be worthwhile to restore the tax-exempt status of municipal bond interest, as was the case from 2000-2005. Rapid and rampant urbanisation is putting a huge strain on urban financing needs. A key requirement for urban infrastructure development is the ability of urban local bodies (ULBs) to raise funds through municipal bonds. Progress has been shallow. There are 4,979 ULBs, and only ₹4,540 crore has been raised through 31 issuances by 22 municipal corporations since 2017. In the United States, the municipal bond market (Munis) is about $4.2 trillion and has helped meet 75 per cent of US urban infrastructure needs for over 100 years. India’s incentives are ₹13 crore per ₹100 crore (capped at ₹26 crore per ULB) and ₹100 crore for a single issue above ₹1,000 crore. The issues have been small (₹25 crore to ₹224 crore). Over 75 per cent of bond value sits with the top 10 cities. It is recommended that Budget move from subsidising issuances to forcing market readiness and financial credibility — make audited accounts mandatory, insist on credit ratings and standard disclosures as a pre-condition for devolution of funds from the Centre to the state. It would also be worthwhile to restore the tax-exempt status of municipal bond interest, as was the case from 2000-2005.

4. Implementing UMTA: Seamless urban transportation is a mirage. Back-of-the-envelope calculations of “generalised cost of commuting” (i.e. cash costs + travel time cost) indicate that this has now become as high as 15-19 per cent of household budgets. This is a rising stress point for the urban commuter and more worrying than inflation. As far back as 2006, the Ministry of Urban Development released the National Urban Transport Policy, which recommended the creation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), which would be responsible for all forms of urban transport for all cities with a population above 1 million. There is yet no “real” implementation on the ground. The finance ministry, perforce, has to take the lead in solving this, as it also involves pushing a long-pending Constitutional Amendment — the 74th Amendment. The Budget Speech would be a good place to start, with the finance minister announcing the setting up of a high-powered UMTA Implementation Task Force.

5. A group taxation regime for infra SPVs: Any medium-sized private infra player will have 20-30 special purpose vehicles (SPVs) while large players have to contend with over 50 at any point of time. A group taxation regime allowing firms to “consolidate” profits and losses in its infrastructure Holding Company (HoldCo.) would stabilise cash flows, strengthen credit profiles, and reduce borrowing costs.

6. ‘Monetisation’ proceeds to be ring-fenced: The launch of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP 2.0) in February 2026, targeting ₹16.72 trillion (2026-30) is now a key window for getting private capital into the sector, often termed “PPP by the side-door”. Recent reports indicate that FY27 may garner around ₹2.9 trillion. It would be useful to create a ring-fenced “National Infra Development Fund” into which the proceeds of “monetisation” are clearly and visibly channelised and earmarked for fresh infra creation, and not lost in the Consolidated Fund of India.

7. A bigger pool of investible projects for private sector: The binding constraint for private capital is, surprisingly, the absence of an adequate pipeline of fresh, bankable projects that are sufficiently de-risked. Assuming that the implementation cycle of an infra project is four years, we need a “shovel-ready” pipeline of roughly ₹8.4 trillion X 4 years = ₹33.6 trillion in the here-and-now. This assumes the intent is to raise private capital investment to 30 per cent of gross infrastructure investments. Are there this many “shovel-ready” projects currently in the pipeline? Certainly not! It would thus be useful for the Ministry of Finance, to aggressively push, and monitor this aspect. Alongside, serious reform of PPP (public-private partnership) systems and structures is essential.

These seven suggestions, singly and collectively, could provide an infrastructure-led boost to economic development.