You make the tea or the tea makes you?

In this section

The RBI lowers its volume

Why the Sikhs are hurting

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

“There have been three great inventions since the beginning of time: Fire, the wheel and central banking,” American vaudeville performer Will Rogers once said. Two engineers-turned-economists —

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com