These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

The path ahead for the rupee

QCOs act as NTBs; raise compliance burden and costs

Track finfluencer earnings, and have a lot more RIAs

Rolling the dice on growth

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians' road to final: A team full of multi-talented gems

Indian middle class will nearly double to 61% by 2046-47: PRICE Report

I find myself squirming with mental disquiet when I hear headlines like “Imagine who makes Rs 28 crore a year as salary…,” or “highest-paid CEOs in India…” and they go

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com