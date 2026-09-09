A dose of innovation
Pharma sector needs a supportive environment
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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A top executive of Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis, Judith Love, has underscored the importance of an ecosystem that’s conducive to innovation in India. In an interview to this newspaper this week, Ms Love cited regulatory data protection (RDP) and strong intellectual property (IP) rules as the pathway for India to establish itself as a cutting-edge research destination while attracting global investment in the pharma space. For investment to scale up, speedy reforms have to be brought in, she pointed out. Recently, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon, too, highlighted the need for reforms that allow early-stage biotech companies to access public markets.