Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / A losing proposition: Odds are against individuals in F&O trading

A losing proposition: Odds are against individuals in F&O trading

A vibrant F&O market enables better price discovery, and participants can hedge more efficiently. In aggregate, traders help generate the volumes, which ensure high liquidity and low spreads

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), titled “Analysis of Profits & Losses in the Equity Derivatives Segment (FY22-FY24)”, suggests that trading in derivatives is a losing proposition. Brokerages and exchanges charge fees, which add to the transaction cost, and net of such costs, derivatives trading is a zero-sum game with every loss equating to commensurate gains for some counter-party. The study indicates 93 per cent of the over 10 million individuals who traded in derivatives (futures and options, or F&O) during the period under review incurred average losses of Rs 2

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon