A war without end: Escalation in West Asia serves no country's interests

Israel’s ability to target and assassinate top leaders of Hamas and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon may have shocked and awed the world with its formidable intelligence and defence capabilities. Whether these actions will bring peace to West Asia, achieve Tel Aviv’s aims of facilitating a return of its own citizens held hostage by Hamas, or enable the return of 70,000-odd Israelis displaced from their homes after Hamas’ attack on October 7 last year are all a matter of doubt. Less in doubt is the fact that the region is likely to see an unpredictable