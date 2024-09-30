Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / A war without end: Escalation in West Asia serves no country's interests

A war without end: Escalation in West Asia serves no country's interests

The notable lack of response from the Arab nations, traditional allies of the Palestinians, to Israel's destruction of Palestinian territory is concerning

Lebanon attack
Premium

Image: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel’s ability to target and assassinate top leaders of Hamas and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon may have shocked and awed the world with its formidable intelligence and defence capabilities. Whether these actions will bring peace to West Asia, achieve Tel Aviv’s aims of facilitating a return of its own citizens held hostage by Hamas, or enable the return of 70,000-odd Israelis displaced from their homes after Hamas’ attack on October 7 last year are all a matter of doubt. Less in doubt is the fact that the region is likely to see an unpredictable
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion israel Israel-Palestine

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon