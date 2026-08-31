Beating the odds

Headline growth was supported by robust performance in the secondary and tertiary sectors. In the secondary sector, manufacturing expanded 9.2 per cent during the quarter, as against 8.3 per cent in the same period last year. The construction sector also recovered to expand 7.7 per cent, compared to 5.2 per cent last year. The tertiary sector expanded 10 per cent as against 8 per cent in the comparable period last year. The primary sector, however, underperformed with the agriculture and allied sectors growing 3.6 per cent, against 4.4 per cent in the comparable quarter last year. Agricultural growth may remain subdued this year owing to a below-normal monsoon. Mining and quarrying witnessed a contraction. The data from the expenditure side showed that private final consumption expenditure increased 7.1 per cent during the quarter, an improvement over the previous year but below the headline rate. However, the investment component performed well, showing an expansion of 11.9 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent in the same quarter last year. The share of capital formation in GDP also increased to 34.3 per cent (current prices). It will be worth watching if growth in capital formation is broadbased and can be sustained in the coming quarters, which will help support growth.

Economists argued that growth was supported by factors such as direct-tax relief and a reduction in rates of goods and services tax last year. Monetary policy too was supportive. However, the impact of some of these interventions will likely wane in the coming quarters. Inflation projections also suggest that interest rates may need to increase in the coming months. Strong growth numbers will only strengthen the case for increasing the policy rate. It is also worth noting that global uncertainties and tensions in West Asia have not completely abated and crude-oil prices remain elevated. Further, there are risks of significant tightening in global financial conditions in the coming months, which could affect capital flows and investment. All these factors could affect economic activity and growth in the next few quarters.