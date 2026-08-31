GTA 6 extended look gives us glimpse of life in Vice City: What we spotted

Rockstar Games has released an extended gameplay preview of Grand Theft Auto VI, giving the first detailed look at how the game will play ahead of its November 19 release. The showcase, titled Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, was first made available on Netflix and was captured entirely from in-game footage running on PlayStation 5. Rockstar has since made the video available on YouTube as well.

The preview focuses on protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, while showing missions, robberies, combat, driving, police pursuits and several activities available across the game's version of Florida, called Leonida. Rockstar's official description places Jason and Lucia at the centre of a criminal conspiracy after a failed job leaves them relying on each other.

GTA VI gameplay

The extended look opens with Jason and Lucia arriving at a drug house for a pickup. The situation quickly turns into a shootout involving a group of armed men and corrupt police officers.

The sequence also shows how the two protagonists can work together during missions, with one character driving while the other handles weapons. It is likely that Rockstar will also give players different ways to approach certain situations.

ALSO READ: Apple's new CEO may bet big on Siri-powered smart glasses by 2027: Report The preview also shows Jason and Lucia spending time at their apartment, heading out for side quests and travelling around Vice City between missions.

Creative crime mechanics

Robberies are a major part of the gameplay shown in the extended preview. Jason and Lucia can hold up restaurants, stores and other establishments, with masks available through the game's item wheel.

The preview also shows different ways of stealing vehicles. Jason can break a car window to get inside, use a slim jim on some vehicles, or use a digital key cloning method for newer cars.

Police pursuits also appear to use more information to identify suspects such as vehicle, clothing and appearance of the player when police are searching for them. Players can also change vehicles and clothing as part of attempts to evade law enforcement.

Combat and driving updates

The gameplay preview shows Jason and Lucia using firearms, taking cover and fighting enemies at close range. A slow-motion effect appears after certain headshots.

Vehicle handling also receives considerable attention in the showcase. Cars react to damage during chases, including situations where shooting a vehicle's tyres can cause it to lose control.

The preview also shows Lucia driving through narrow streets while being chased by police, followed by a sequence where the pair dispose of a vehicle to reduce the chances of being traced.

Things to do in Vice City

The extended look gives a broader view of Vice City and its surrounding areas. Alongside missions and robberies, players can take part in activities such as boating, kayaking, diving, basketball, dirt biking, racing, base jumping, clubbing and working out.

A character fitness system also makes a return. This suggests that characters can gain or lose weight depending on their eating and exercise habits, with physical condition affecting character statistics.

The game also introduces Snapmatic, a social media feed where players can scroll through posts from characters and contacts within the game.

NPCs now have a life

The preview shows Jason interacting with people and animals around the world. One sequence shows him petting a dog, while non-player character (NPC) interactions include different responses depending on the situation.

The approach has similarities to systems seen in Red Dead Redemption 2, where players could interact with characters and animals in more detailed ways. This suggests that Rockstar has given individual NPCs different appearances, clothing and physical characteristics.

GTA VI release and availability

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is currently available for pre-order in standard and Ultimate editions.

Standard edition: Rs 5,999

Ultimate edition: Rs 7,499

Pre-loading starts: November 12, 2026

Physical version availability (download code only): November 12, 2026

Availability: PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and select retailers.

The Standard edition includes the base game and the Vintage Vice City Pack for customers who pre-order before launch. The pack includes a classic Vapid Stanier, a personal garage, exclusive outfits and hairstyles for protagonists Jason and Lucia, along with a Tommy Vercetti-inspired weapon skin.

In addition to the base game, the Ultimate edition includes exclusive vehicles, weapons, outfits, tattoos, hairstyles, missions, businesses, customisation options, and additional side activities across Jason and Lucia’s story.