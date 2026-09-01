Hy-Tech Engineers makes strong debut, lists at 42% premium on NSE

Hy-Tech Engineers shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Tuesday as they listed at a 41.51 per cent premium, slightly lower than the grey market expectations.

Hy-Tech Engineers shares listed at ₹72 on the BSE, a premium of 35.85 per cent against the offer price of ₹53. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it debuted at ₹75, up 41.51 per cent.

Ahead of the debut, Hy-Tech Engineers IPO had a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹35 apiece, meaning that its shares are trading at ₹88, up 66.04 per cent over the offer price of ₹53. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, noted that Hy-Tech Engineers listed at a strong premium backed by huge investor demand (244x subscription). The company has healthy 22 per cent operating margins and over 11.5 per cent net margins, helped by its own forging unit in Nashik, and its debt has already dropped from ₹43.5 crore to ₹29.8 crore, "with more debt repayment planned, so profits should keep improving," she added. Nyati said, "If you got an allotment, this looks worth holding rather than selling immediately. Set a stop-loss around ₹64 (about 15 per cent below listing, giving room for normal post-listing swings) and let it run above that."

The initial public offer of Hy-Tech Engineers received bids for 4,43,49,70,542 shares as against 1,84,45,406 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 244.41 times.

The non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 402.29 times, while the qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 255.77 times and the retail investors portion was subscribed 170.58 times.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

Hy-Tech Engineers is an engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of hydraulic fittings. It looked to raise ₹136 crore from the offer, which was a mix of ₹60 crore worth fresh issue and ₹75.73 crore offer for sale (OFS). The company plans to use the funds raised for funding capex, repaying debt and general corporate purposes.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and closed on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between ₹50 and ₹53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 283 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company will utilise ₹16 crore towards repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and ₹29.966 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirement of the company for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit I. The balance is towards general corporate purposes.

Post-expansion, the estimated installed capacity at Shirwal, Pithampur Unit-I and Kavathe is expected to increase by 45 per cent, 83.08 per cent and 41.25 per cent respectively, subject to timely commissioning.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s portfolio consists of more than 11,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of hydraulic fittings, serving diverse application needs across industries such as construction machinery, automotive, farming machinery, injection moulding machines and hydraulic systems. The company operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model across both domestic and international markets.