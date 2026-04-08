Between easing inflation and rising geopolitical risks, RBI chooses caution

It will now be worth watching whether the two-week ceasefire between the US and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other, holds and whether that will be enough to find a durable solution to the crisis. If the two sides fail to find a solution and the war resumes, the threshold for any further dialogue will rise substantially. To what extent movements in the Strait of Hormuz are restored, and on what conditions, need to be carefully monitored. It is believed that oil and gas facilities damaged during the war will take some time to start functioning again. Nevertheless, the ceasefire has helped bring down oil prices and pushed up those of stocks and bonds. It should also help provide much-needed stability in the currency market. The direction in financial markets will be determined by how diplomatic efforts progress over the coming days.

In terms of the assessment of the economy in this uncertain environment, the RBI projected a growth rate of 6.9 per cent in real gross domestic product for 2026-27. The second advanced estimates by the National Statistics Office had estimated real growth at 7.6 per cent for 2025-26. Thus, growth this financial year is expected to be comparatively slow, partly owing to external uncertainties. A private-sector forecaster has projected that the monsoon this year will be below normal, which could also affect outcomes on growth and inflation. On inflation, the RBI expects the rate to average 4.6 per cent in 2026-27, with the highest quarterly rate of 5.2 per cent during October-December. These forecasts can change significantly, depending on developments in West Asia. As the Monetary Policy Report showed, the RBI’s baseline assumption for prices of crude oil is an average of $85 per barrel for the financial year. Resumption in hostilities can push it up.