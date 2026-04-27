Beyond borders: India must harness its untapped services trade potential

Two forces are driving this change. First, the nature of services itself has shifted. Earlier, trade in this field was dominated by transport and travel, which depend on the movement of people and goods, and accounted for nearly 70 per cent of services trade in 2000. However, the share of such services had fallen to less than 40 per cent by 2023. In their place, modern services like information technology, finance, and business services have taken the lead, which are easier to deliver across borders without physical proximity. Second, technology has changed what can be traded. Digital platforms, cloud computing, and remote work have made many services tradable. Nevertheless, much of the opportunity remains unrealised. Globally, services trade remains concentrated among advanced economies. At the same time, the nature of constraints is shifting. Unlike trade in goods, where tariffs dominate, services face regulatory and structural barriers like data-localisation rules, licensing requirements, restrictions on foreign ownership, and compliance standards.

Rising geopolitical tensions are reinforcing these “behind-the-border” barriers, making market access more complex. India’s services exports remain dependent on a few markets, especially the United States (US) and Europe, exposing it to regulatory risks. This is important because India’s services trade has become central to overall trade performance, with its share in global services exports rising from 1.9 per cent in 2005 to 4.3 per cent in 2023. In 2024-25 (FY25), services exports reached a record $387.5 billion, growing 13.6 per cent, while the surplus in services trade rose to $188.8 billion, also a record high, covering nearly two-thirds of the merchandise trade deficit. According to the Stanford Artificial Intelligence (AI) Index Report 2025, India ranks second globally in AI skill penetration, just behind the US. A key driver has been the rise of global capability centres, which expanded at about 7 per cent annually between FY20 and FY25, supported by talent availability and cost advantages.