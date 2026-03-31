Clouded year ahead: Economic conditions have changed since February 1

The new financial year starts under skies that are considerably more overcast than when the Union Budget for 2026-27 was presented on February 1. The central government’s fiscal arithmetic was designed in a moment of relative calm: The inflation rate was benign and growth in gross domestic product (GDP) was projected at over 6.5 per cent. The Budget was thus able to retain the government’s approach to pump-priming capital expenditure while also signalling debt reduction. In the weeks that have passed since then, however, these assumptions may no longer hold. The most destabilising development is, of course, the expanding conflict in West Asia, driving up the price of crude oil. A barrel of Brent crude oil cost just over $70 when the United States and Israel began their assault on Iran; it has since reached $110. The price of the Indian basket of crude oil is considerably higher than that, given the country’s dependence on Gulf sources. Volatility will continue for the foreseeable future, now that Iran has laid claim to the right to stop any transits through the Strait of Hormuz, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen have resumed their campaign against shipping in the Red Sea. This will also impact broader trade flows.