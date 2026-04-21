Crisis response: Things could get tough if the conflict continues

An early resolution is critical, particularly for India. As Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted in an address last week at Princeton University, West Asia accounts for about half of India’s imports of crude oil, about two-fifths of inward remittances, and one-sixth of exports. Mr Malhotra also discussed the RBI’s approach to policy management, which is worth discussing here especially because the central bank has faced criticism from economists and commentators over its intervention in the currency market. In the context of the Asian financial crisis, he said the RBI intervened when it was warranted and did not commit to an indefensible peg. Clearly, the approach has not changed much, even though the RBI has built large foreign-exchange reserves.

Its stated policy is that it intervenes in the market only to contain excess volatility. The RBI, for instance, this week partially rolled back restrictions in the market for currency derivatives. It was communicated that such measures were temporary. In fact, the RBI is allowing a gradual rupee depreciation, which is warranted. India is facing a deficit in its balance of payments, and the rupee needs to depreciate to correct the imbalance. An early resolution to the conflict will help contain the deficit in the current account and reduce pressure on the rupee. However, the external financial position is only one aspect. The crisis would also affect inflation and growth outcomes. Higher prices of crude oil have not yet been reflected in the inflation numbers due to limited pass-through. But if the crisis prolongs, pump prices will have to be adjusted. In the present context, the governor noted: “The appropriate monetary policy response to such a supply shock is to look through the first-round effect to the extent that it does not feed into second-round dynamics.” The real concern for central bankers in such a situation is second-round effects, which can materialise if supply disruption persists over a longer period. However, containing these, to an extent, also depends on how expectations are managed.