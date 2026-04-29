Declining influence: UAE exit signals Opec's waning grip on oil prices

The UAE’s exit has raised questions about the future of Opec and its ability to influence global oil prices. In any case, its influence in the global crude-oil market has declined in recent years, partly due to increasing oil production in the United States (US). There have been occasions when cartel members have pumped out more oil to keep prices at relatively low levels, aiming to make investment in US shale-oil production unviable. Nevertheless, oil production in the US has continued to increase. Now with the departure of the UAE, it is possible that some other Opec members will also want to leave to gain greater freedom in decision-making regarding investment and production. This could lead to a substantial reduction in prices of crude oil in the medium term. In any case, in the past, there have been instances where Opec members have not adhered to their given quota, which has affected the cartel’s ability to control prices.

However, the impact of the UAE’s departure from the cartel will be visible once the double blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is lifted. As things stand, there is no clarity on how long the impasse between the US and Iran will continue, which is significantly affecting the global economy. Reports suggest that the offers made by Iran are not acceptable to US President Donald Trump. With the US blockade of the strait, Mr Trump is trying to put economic pressure on Iran, which doesn’t seem to be working as of now. While the resumption of oil supplies from the region remains uncertain in the short term, Opec’s weakening should help bring down oil prices over the medium term in a sustainable manner.