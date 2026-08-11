Expats in aviation: Indian carriers must nurture domestic talent

With aviation getting freed up for private commercial operations only in 1994, demand and supply of top managers have been skewed. Air India, which was a monopoly for decades, largely depended on civil servants and public-sector top managers to steer the operations, leaving a vacuum in the aviation talent pool. The current scenario, where airlines are unable to find suitable top candidates in India, can be partly traced back to the country’s chequered aviation history. While India must aspire to train and produce a world-class lineup of aviation executives not only for the domestic market but also worthy of global recognition, airlines should not feel restricted by the boundaries of nationality while hiring for the top job. World-class experience and talent in aviation should remain the main consideration in any international search.

At IndiGo, which just turned 20 and controls more than 66 per cent of the domestic market, Willie Walsh has replaced Pieter Elbers as chief executive officer. Mr Walsh, born in Dublin, is often described as an international aviation executive, arguably in a sign that his global repute weighs over his nationality. He has been CEO of the International Airlines Group and British Airways among his various aviation roles in a 40-year career so far. Mr Elbers, a Dutch, was CEO of KLM Royal Dutch before joining IndiGo in 2022. Other expats who have steered IndiGo include Bruce Ashby and Gregory Taylor. Notably, at IndiGo, the longest and one of the most successful tenures has been between 2008 and 2018 under Aditya Ghosh, an Indian, as chief executive. Air India, ever since it was acquired by the Tata group in January 2022, has only had expat chiefs. Tewolde Gebremariam, a top executive from Ethiopia who was named Air India CEO recently, has been called a turnaround expert. He is credited with a massive expansion and revival of Ethiopian Airlines as its chief executive earlier. Mr Gebremariam is replacing Campbell Wilson, a New Zealand national with vast international experience in Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot.