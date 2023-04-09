Fine-tuning needed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a new advertisement code for investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) to reduce chances of misleading investors through false, confusing, biased, or deceptive claims. This could be considered an addendum to the existing code of conduct for IAs and RAs and it follows on the heels of recent instructions to mutual funds to avoid claims of assured returns. The new code, which comes into force on May 1, 2023, seeks to eliminate statements designed to exploit lack of experience or knowledge. IAs and RAs should thus refrain from overuse of technical or legal terminology and complex language. They should also avoid excessive detail and not promise assured returns to investors. Further, just like mutual funds, advertisements and communications by IAs/RAs now need to include a warning that “investment in securities market is subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing&

Or