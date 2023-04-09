Fine-tuning needed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a new advertisement code for investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) to reduce chances of misleading investors through false, confusing, biased, or deceptive claims. This could be considered an addendum to the existing code of conduct for IAs and RAs and it follows on the heels of recent instructions to mutual funds to avoid claims of assured returns. The new code, which comes into force on May 1, 2023, seeks to eliminate statements designed to exploit lack of experience or knowledge. IAs and RAs should thus refrain from overuse of technical or legal terminology and complex language. They should also avoid excessive detail and not promise assured returns to investors. Further, just like mutual funds, advertisements and communications by IAs/RAs now need to include a warning that “investment in securities market is subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing&
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or