In this context, the securities market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), issued a consultation paper last week proposing the removal of the additional disclosure framework (ADF), which was introduced in 2023 for granular disclosures related to ultimate beneficial owners. The paper argues that many FPIs looking to invest in India see these disclosures as an additional compliance burden. Thus, instead of subjecting themselves to additional compliance, many investors may avoid investing in India. In effect, such requirements have become an entry barrier for FPIs. Under the current rules, if FPIs meet certain criteria on concentration or size, they have to submit granular details of all entities holding any ownership, economic interest, or exercising control in the FPIs up to the level of all natural persons without any threshold. Most jurisdictions don’t have such requirements. The paper also highlights the stringent requirements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, compared to other countries, though it is not in the regulator’s jurisdiction.

It is correct that in a world where capital is extremely mobile, it not only chases returns but also prefers markets where entry and exit are relatively easy. It is also reasonable to argue that India, which needs a sustained flow of foreign capital to supplement its domestic savings to achieve consistently high economic growth, should not be an outlier in terms of rules and regulations. In this regard, for example, a case is being made that capital gains made by FPIs should not be taxed in India as is the case in most parts of the world. It remains to be seen how this issue is settled. In the case of disclosures for FPIs, there is a need for a comprehensive review. Feedback on a consultation paper will not be enough simply because most stakeholders would not have full information. For instance, why was the additional disclosure framework introduced, what level of information has the regulator been collecting, and what has it done with that information? Similarly, why were the relevant provisions of the law against money laundering made more stringent in India than in other countries?