At the same time, a lower OOPE share does not mean that households are no longer bearing a burden. Per capita OOPE rose from ₹2,767 in 2022-23 to ₹2,901 in 2023-24. The decline in the share must, therefore, be read alongside the absolute amount and the continuing risk of households incurring high costs when they need treatment. Insurance coverage also deserves attention in this context. The latest National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) fact sheet reports that 60.2 per cent of households had at least one usual member covered by a health-insurance or financing scheme in 2023-24, up from 41 per cent in NFHS-5. This is encouraging, but the indicator is household-based: It does not mean that 60.2 per cent of individuals have comprehensive insurance. The NHA estimates record ₹97,167 crore in private health-insurance expenditure and ₹33,385 crore under government-financed insurance schemes in 2023-24. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) provides up to ₹5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation, but insurance-led protection does not automatically cover the costs of outpatient consultations, medicines and diagnostics.

The composition of health care spending points to why public provision remains central. Pharmaceuticals accounted for 30.2 per cent of current health expenditure, while outpatient curative care accounted for 19.3 per cent. These are expenses that can recur and weigh heavily on households. Private hospitals accounted for around 31.9 per cent of current health expenditure, almost twice the 15.9 per cent spent through government hospitals. Expanding insurance without adequate public facilities risks financing treatment in a system where private providers remain a bigger part of delivery. The Centre cannot meet this challenge alone and states accounted for about 68 per cent of government health expenditure in 2023-24. However, their fiscal capacity and health infrastructure vary considerably. Government spending is directed substantially towards primary care, which accounts for around 51 per cent of its current health expenditure, as it should. However, this must translate into functioning facilities, adequately staffed centres, reliable supplies of medicines, diagnostic services, and accessible outpatient care. The NHA numbers mark genuine progress in the way health care is financed. But a falling OOPE share needs to be seen in the overall context. The priority must be to raise public-health spending towards the stated target while strengthening primary care and public hospitals.