Israel's Apartheid 2.0

In a little-noticed move, Israel’s latest hard-right coalition, which took office in December last year, has moved to transform its stranglehold on the West Bank into a formalised system of Apartheid-style occupation. Following an amendment to its Basic Law, which passes for Israel’s constitution, a special new minister has taken civilian control of the West Bank, till now the exclusive preserve of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). The significance of this move is one of degree; for the 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank, the imposition of Israeli civilian rule establishes the de facto Apartheid that has operated here since June 1967 (in Gaza, at the opposite end of the country, which is partly under Palestinian rule, the IDF’s air, sea, and land blockade leaves 5 million Palestinians at the mercy of Israel).
The period of 56 years of military occupation has seen thousands of Palestinians forcibly deprived of their lands to illegal Jewish
