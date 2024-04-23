Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Long way to go

Vodafone Idea will need more capital infusion

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
Premium

File Photo: Reuters

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO), its last-ditch attempt after failing to raise funds over the past few years, has revived hopes of a turnaround for the cash-strapped telecom services company. The FPO has found significant support from overseas investors, and it has been subscribed nearly seven times, receiving a total of around Rs 90,000 crore in bids. While the successful FPO is a positive and may give Vodafone Idea a fresh lease of life, its impact may be limited, given the quantum of its losses and liabilities. The company was saddled with debt of around Rs
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Vodafone Idea RCom telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon