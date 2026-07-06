Looking beyond generics: Wockhardt is showing the way in antibiotics

Urinary-tract infections may be caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), as it is known, makes such infections hard to treat. Treating AMR infections may involve “last resort” antibiotics like Colistin, which are themselves toxic. Complicated infections in America are responsible for over 600,000 cases of hospitalisation annually, while India suffers 250,000. Zaynich is an injectable combining two key components: Cefepime and Zidebactam. Cefepime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, and Zidebactam is a new molecule. The two active ingredients attack different proteins, making Zaynich effective against multidrug-resistant, gram-negative bacteria. Zidebactam is a “new chemical entity (NCE)”, defined as a molecule that did not exist before being created in the lab. It is only India’s second FDA-approved NCE. The first, Enmetazobactam, was invented by Orchid Pharma and licensed to a German biotech for commercialisation.

India has a significant presence in global generic drugs. However, it is not known for cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). Wockhardt took a big gamble by focusing on antibiotics and is following up with an ambitious strategy of doing its own global marketing. Over the years, the company has invested around $800 million in R&D, developing six antibiotic molecules so far. If the other molecules win regulatory approval, it would become a global leader in the space. New antibiotics would fill a critical gap. Global pharmaceutical giants have pulled back from researching antibiotics. In 2023, only 15 innovative antibiotic molecules were seeking regulatory approval. Since then, four have been approved, one is under review, and 10 have been discontinued. All drug R&D is expensive and risky, but antibiotic R&D is riskier than most.