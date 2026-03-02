Managing the fallout: West Asian conflict can be challenging for India

India’s strategic oil reserves currently meet the country’s oil demand for about 10 days (excluding the oil companies' reserves that can meet the demand for another 60 days) and a week’s worth of fuel stocks, underlining the challenges arising from possible supply and price shocks. Serious efforts to build robust strategic reserves for oil and gas would be worthwhile. Oil imports account for 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product, and, according to a Nomura calculation, every 10 per cent rise in the price of oil worsens the current account by 0.4 percentage point. Although India has been running a modest current-account deficit, turmoil in financial markets could affect capital flows, which were anyway under pressure, and make financing more difficult. The rupee could come under renewed pressure.

Furthermore, the concurrent inflationary pressures will demand a rethink on budgetary and monetary assumptions. To be sure, India could diversify sourcing options, from Venezuela and the US, for example, but both are relatively costly. To leaven the impact on inflation, though not a big worry at the moment, the government could absorb part of the hit by reducing the central excise on petrol and diesel. A major impact could also be felt on the gas economy. India imports 85 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas from the Gulf and has no strategic reserves.