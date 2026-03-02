Managing the fallout: West Asian conflict can be challenging for India
Oil imports account for 3.1% of gross domestic product, and according to Nomura, every 10% rise in oil prices worsens India's current account by 0.4 percentage point
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
From rising fuel prices to a shrinking remittance economy and the safety of the Indian diaspora, the conflict between Iran, on one side, and the United States (US) and Israel, on the other, has underscored India’s exposure to West Asia. Zero visibility on the endgame means India needs to deploy all the policy tools at its disposal to manage the consequences of the unpredictable conflict. Inevitably, fossil-fuel imports remain the biggest challenge if Iran chooses to block the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for a fifth of the global flows of petroleum and liquefied natural gas. Although Tehran has not officially notified the closure of the strait, hundreds of shipments have already been suspended. Benchmark Brent crude oil also shot past $80 a barrel when the conflict broke out, before settling at $77 levels — the highest since June 2025, when the US attacked Iran’s nuclear capabilities. India, the world’s third-largest consumer of oil, buys over 80 per cent of its requirements from abroad. Over half of this comes from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait — a dependence that has grown as US pressure has forced a cutback in accessing cheaper Russian oil.