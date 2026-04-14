More women, same barriers show India's factory shift is incomplete

This aligns with a broader economic understanding: Women’s participation will increase as employment opportunities grow. Bangladesh’s textile and apparel sector, for example, has historically been powered by women, who made up over 80 per cent of the workers until the 1990s and still account for over 53 per cent today, driving a sector that contributes around 83 per cent of the country’s export earnings. However, India’s trajectory remains constrained by structural weaknesses. India has not witnessed job creation in labour-intensive businesses to its potential. A significant share of female employment continues to be concentrated in agriculture and family-run enterprises, which are often informal and low-paying. While female labour-force participation has inched up to around 40 per cent, it remains well below levels seen in developed economies such as the United States (around 56 per cent), the United Kingdom (about 57 per cent), and Sweden (over 60 per cent). Female labour-force participation in urban India remains limited to about 27 per cent, underscoring limited access to employment opportunities.