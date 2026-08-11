New Bill will make tribunal appointments transparent and independent
Courts have settled that tribunals that take up the jurisdiction of high courts must have the latter's independence and capacity
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, was passed by Parliament on Tuesday. The Bill’s provisions, once enacted, could have far-reaching implications for how tribunal members are appointed and beyond. Various tribunals have been established to reduce the caseload of the judiciary and to hear and adjudicate special kinds of cases. The Securities Appellate Tribunal, for instance, hears appeals against orders passed by the securities market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In a well-functioning market economy, it is critical that such appeals are quickly disposed of. However, if tribunals, like the broader judiciary, suffer from a shortage of human resources or lack the right kind of resources, the very purpose of having them is undermined. The Bill intends to address this shortfall.