No fake reviews

The pervasive issue of fake news and misinformation in the digital age has got the attention of policymakers across the world. The deluge of information in the digital format has fundamentally changed the way people consume news and information, and has made it difficult for individuals to discern between what is fake and what is authentic. At a time when the world is struggling to deal with fake news, another aspect of digitisation has come to haunt regulators and other stakeholders — the problem of fake online reviews on e-commerce websites. In this regard, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA)