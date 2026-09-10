Open up for business

To be fair, some of the criticism of trade policies and specific restrictions by trading partners are sometimes off the mark because many countries themselves impose stringent conditions on imports on grounds such as public health and environmental protection. Be that as it may, some of the points made by the US and EU are worth considering, and it is in India’s own interests to be more open to international trade. It is well accepted that tariffs in India are high. Some rationalisation has happened over the past few years, but more needs to be done. The issue of QCOs is also valid. The number of QCOs has multiplied over the years, and their coverage has increased from about 100 in 2014 to over 650 product categories. There has been some relaxation and rollback in recent months, but the system and the reach of QCOs need thorough review. The EU has acknowledged that India is addressing this issue. QCOs have been used as a trade barrier and particularly affect smaller businesses that depend on cheaper imports to remain competitive.

India of late has shown considerable openness and has concluded several FTAs, including those with the EU and the United Kingdom. However, it still needs tariff rationalisation in general. India’s trade-weighted “most favoured nation” tariff, according to one estimate, is at 12.6 per cent, which is much higher than that of its trading partners. This needs to come down substantially. Over 50 per cent of global trade happens in intermediate goods. Thus, with relatively high tariffs, it is difficult to be part of global value chains. Foreign direct investment, to a large extent, is also driven by trade openness. Multinationals would hesitate in setting up manufacturing units in a country where it is difficult or expensive to import inputs. Since India needs to attract large amounts of foreign investment to supplement domestic savings and sustain higher growth, it must be more open to trade along with addressing other concerns of overseas investors. It is worth highlighting that this is a good time to bring down tariffs because the rupee has weakened significantly in real terms and is providing protection to Indian businesses. A weaker rupee has also helped merchandise exports, which expanded by over 15 per cent during April-August this year.