Optimism for Gulf oil is premature: India must boost domestic output now

One of the more important consequences of the weaponisation of trade chokepoints has been that some markets that were earlier global in nature, such as those for crude oil, have seen sharp variations in regional prices. For India, for example, the price of oil from the Gulf is far more relevant than the price of oil from Texas or the North Sea. By some estimates, this may mean that for a significant part of the coming few months, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil might be almost double of what it was over the past several months. It should go without saying that, if this is the case, it will put tremendous stress on both household and government finances.

The threat to India’s political economy caused by a sharp spike in the price of energy is a sadly familiar prospect. This has been the case before — in 2013, in 1999, and earlier. The only real weapon that New Delhi has against this is not something that can be deployed at short notice: Greater energy independence. However, the current government has had more than a decade to develop this weapon. Since it took office in 2014, it has been blessed with a longer-than-normal run of manageable energy prices. In this period, it has taken some steps towards self-reliance in energy — for example, the ambitious targets for renewable-power capacity. But, in current circumstances, renewables are not a sufficient replacement for fossil fuels, particularly when it comes to the base load for power, and they will not be for many years to come. There is thus no alternative to increasing domestic exploration, extraction, and processing of oil and gas.