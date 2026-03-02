Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Preventive leap: Nationwide HPV drive can target the cervical cancer burden

The Government of India has launched a free, nationwide vaccination drive for Human Papillomavirus (HPV), offering single doses of Gardasil-4 shots to all girls aged 14 years at government health facilities across the country. Cervical cancer remains the second-most common cancer among Indian women, with nearly 80,000 new cases and over 42,000 deaths each year, accounting for almost one-fifth of the global burden. According to estimates from the 2022 data of the International Agency for Research on Cancer based on Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), India accounts for around 19 per cent of the cases of global cervical cancer and 23 per cent of the deaths.
 
Cost had earlier been a barrier. In the private market, vaccines such as Gardasil, manufactured by Merck, cost ₹3,000-4,000 per dose. With multiple doses required, this places full immunisation beyond the reach of many families. Now with public procurement, this changes the equation. Through collaboration with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, India can access vaccines at significantly lower prices, enabling a large-scale rollout without imposing a financial strain on households. Embedding HPV vaccination in the Universal Immunisation Programme builds on the country’s long experience in mass immunisation. India’s vaccine-delivery systems have evolved considerably, supported by stronger cold-chain infrastructure and digital tracking tools. The U-WIN portal, a user-friendly digital platform under the immunisation programme, enables seamless access to records, flexible scheduling, and “anytime, anywhere” access for beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2025, U-WIN had registered 143.2 million beneficiaries, recorded 16.2 million deliveries, and documented 609.8 million vaccine doses administered. Leveraging this digital backbone for HPV vaccination can help track doses and generate reliable real-time data.
 
However, vaccination alone will not eliminate cervical cancer. One of India’s biggest weaknesses remains low screening coverage. Many cases are detected at advanced stages, when treatment becomes more complex and survival rates fall sharply. A 2025 epidemiological study published on ScienceDirect estimated that only about 1.9 per cent of Indian women aged 30-49 years had undergone cervical screening. Large regional differences in health care infrastructure further complicate implementation. Urban centres may be equipped to manage vaccination and followup care, but rural and underserved districts often face shortages of trained personnel and diagnostic facilities. Without parallel investment in routine screening, and followup care, the full benefits of vaccination will not materialise. Awareness is another critical factor. Myths around vaccines and a limited understanding of HPV transmission could affect uptake. Awareness campaigns could communicate that the vaccine prevents cancer. For this, frontline health workers require training not only in administration but also in counselling families and addressing hesitancy.
 
Ultimately, the programme’s success will depend on sustained and coordinated execution. Effective tracking, monitoring adverse events with vigilance, continuously training health care workers, and close coordination among the Centre, states, and local bodies will be vital. If implemented well, the initiative could demonstrate how India’s pharmaceutical capacity, digital infrastructure, and public health outreach can converge to address a long-standing disease burden.
