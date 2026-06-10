Priority sector lending must reflect India's changing economy
In 2025-26, micro and small enterprises, for the first time, overtook agriculture as the single-largest component of PSL
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Priority-sector lending (PSL) has long been one of India’s central instruments in financial inclusion. In this regard, a recent working-paper released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) evaluated whether directed lending still produced meaningful developmental outcomes. The study, based on district-level quarterly data between 2020 and 2025, covering more than 95 per cent of scheduled commercial-bank credit, has pointed to sharp regional imbalances in such lending. Fewer than 10 per cent of districts accounted for over 45 per cent of all priority-sector advances. Credit remains heavily concentrated in relatively developed states and urbanised districts, while large parts of eastern India, the Northeast, and Himalayan regions continue to remain underserved. Importantly, the study also found that the districts with the lowest existing PSL penetration show the weakest economic response to additional lending. In other words, simply pushing more credit into lagging regions may not automatically generate growth when infrastructure, connectivity, and administrative capacity are weak.