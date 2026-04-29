Record performance: Sports science, true grit redefine marathon limits

Manufacturers of a unique and personalised concentrated carbohydrate gel enabled Sawe to counter the inevitable energy deficiency through the course of the race. The gel Sawe consumed at regular intervals was a quick-digesting variety developed by a sports company working in close cooperation with the runner over the past year. It enabled him to not only maintain his pace but run faster after the halfway mark, breaking a 30-month-long record (2:00:30) set by a fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum. Sportswear technology has also contributed. Over the years, a “super shoe” revolution has played its part with carbon-plated products containing lightweight foam, which reduce pressure on ankles, knees, and tendons. Both Sawe and Kejelcha wore Adidas footwear to complete their record-breaking run.

The ascent of sports science — encompassing body dynamics, nutrition, equipment modification, and even sophisticated psychological training — has transformed almost every sport on the planet. Larger tennis racquets with graphite, titanium, and graphene frames have enhanced shot speed and enlarged the sweet spot. Heavier cricket bats allow batters to hit harder. Lighter footballs help to bend it like David Beckham. In adventure sports, amateurs regularly summit Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, thanks to superior equipment that shorten the odds. Sportspeople are taught how to concentrate on specific muscles to enhance their speciality. While coalminer Harold Larwood, the terror of the 1930s Bodyline series, had to rely on skipping in his backyard to build stamina, his fast-bowling counterparts in the 21st century bowl much faster because of the ball having a more prominent seam and shinier surface. At the same time, evolved fitness training has ensured that the back problems that plagued fast bowlers before are now a thing of the past, although they play far more cricket than before.