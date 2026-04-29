Record performance: Sports science, true grit redefine marathon limits
The ascent of sports science - encompassing body dynamics, nutrition, equipment modification, and even sophisticated psychological training - has transformed almost every sport on the planet
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Two runners breaking the two-hour record in the 42.2-km London marathon on Sunday, April 26, exemplifies not just the limitless potential of human achievement but also the evolution of sports science. Thirty-year-old Kenyan Sabastian Sawe crossed the line in one hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. Eleven seconds later, Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha finished at 1:59:41, creating a historic double. The marathon’s two-hour record was long considered unbreakable. Men and women runners from northeast Africa have long been fabled for their excellence in running, a talent commonly credited to their long-legged physiognomy, lifestyles rooted in running and walking long distances at high altitudes, exceptional stamina, and work ethic. While these may undoubtedly give them a headstart, Sawe’s record-breaking run also demonstrates the added benefits of scientific running techniques, superior diet, and sports equipment.