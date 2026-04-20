Reservations about quotas: Universities must eliminate faculty ward quotas
It may be argued that the quota acts as a perk of sorts for faculty in the absence of other key benefits
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Reservations in educational institutions are typically designed to deliver social justice and correct historical inequalities. When deployed as a compensatory mechanism for suboptimal remuneration or work conditions, however, they become an asymmetrical benefit. Yet Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), India’s premier institute of social-science teaching and research, has chosen the latter course by introducing a 5 per cent supernumerary quota for wards of its regular employees with effect from the 2026-27 academic session. This marks an extension of the provision of a limited number of seats reserved for children of the non-teaching staff. Candidates applying under this quota will, however, still be required to meet minimum eligibility criteria and qualify through national entrance processes such as the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes or the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test for research fellowship or PhD admission. Although a 5 per cent quota does not sound excessive, especially since it is supernumerary in nature and many central universities follow a similar policy, the question is whether such a quota is warranted and whether it serves the purpose of equity in a dysfunctional higher education ecosystem.