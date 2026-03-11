Rethinking FDI: Investment policy must evolve with changing realities

Given the changes in the economic environment over the past few years, the government has done well to review the policy. Investment from entities with non-controlling LBC beneficial ownership of up to 10 per cent will now be permitted through the automatic route, subject to the applicable sectoral cap and other conditions. Investment will also be subject to reporting relevant information and details to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Further, entities from LBCs wishing to invest in specific sectors — such as capital goods, electronic components, electronic capital goods, and polysilicon — will have their proposals processed and decided within 60 days. The Committee of Secretaries, under the Cabinet secretary, is empowered to revise the list. The guidelines note that the majority holding and control of the investee entity must be with resident Indian citizens or Indian entities controlled by resident Indian citizens.

The revised guidelines should help improve the ease of doing business and attract FDI. From a policy standpoint, it is not easy for any large country to exclude China, the world's second-largest economy, from its broader economic calculations. The decision also comes at an important juncture because India needs to attract FDI. Given the uncertainty in the global financial system, India is facing capital outflows and is running a deficit in the balance of payments. A sustained deficit on the capital account could significantly complicate external-sector management.