Safe landing
DGCA must look into the Boeing issue
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body in India handling primarily aviation safety, should urgently look into the software glitch that Boeing reportedly identified recently in certain 737 MAX flight computers. In India, Air India Express and Akasa Air fly 96 Boeing 737 MAX planes, out of more than 800 aircraft of all types operated by Indian airlines. The DGCA is yet to give any status update on the software glitch that may have been found in the aircraft concerned. Akasa, which is the latest entrant in aviation and operates only 737 MAX (43 of them), said in a statement that it was coordinating with Boeing and that there was no impact on the safety of its operations. Air India Express, the low-cost brand of Air India, which manages 53 of these jets, has not commented on the matter so far.