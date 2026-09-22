State of informal economy

The concentration is striking. Just 130 districts account for half the establishments, 121 account for half the workers, and only 95 districts account for half of GVA. In other words, economic value is more geographically concentrated than either enterprises or employment. The largest establishment clusters include North 24 Parganas, with 1.6 million establishments; South 24 Parganas with 1.03 million; and Kolkata with 0.88 million (all in West Bengal). The pattern is repeated within states. In Maharashtra, for instance, the top eight districts account for more than half the establishments and the top 10 for 59 per cent. Pune alone has about 600,000 establishments and 1.27 million workers.

Yet the establishment count tells only part of the story. Rangareddy in Telangana, for instance, has a GVA of about ₹6.64 lakh per market establishment and ₹2.72 lakh per worker, while Pune records about ₹4.79 lakh per establishment and ₹2.28 lakh per worker. The report’s “GVA per worker” measure should not be treated as a pure measure of productivity because the industry mix, capital intensity and local economic conditions matter. The differences, nevertheless, demonstrate that where enterprises are numerous is not necessarily where their economic contribution per worker is highest. There is similarly considerable variation in remuneration. Annual emolument per hired worker is about ₹4.64 lakh in Dehradun, as against around ₹80,000 in select districts in Bihar and Jharkhand. The spread indicates that the unincorporated sector contains very different labour markets, not merely different numbers of small enterprises.