The cost of rising sea

The United Nations (UN), in a new report, has warned that rising sea levels are no longer a distant environmental threat but an economic emergency. Global sea levels rose by 4.7 mm a year during 2014-23 and by a record 5.9 mm in 2024. A rise of at least 50 cm is already effectively locked in, making adaptation unavoidable. For India and others in the region, the implications are more serious than the loss of physical infrastructure. The UN estimates that more than 14 million people in Mumbai, Kolkata and Dhaka face the risk of losing their lives, homes, and livelihoods to permanent inundation. This points to an important distinction between vulnerable South Asian cities and richer coastal cities such as Miami and New York. In the latter, the principal concern is the destruction or loss of value of buildings, transport networks and other physical assets. In Mumbai and Kolkata, additionally, permanent inundation can trigger displacement, disrupt livelihoods, and place additional pressure on already constrained urban housing markets.